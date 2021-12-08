KL Rahul Joins Girlfriend Athiya Shetty's Brother Ahan for Event; Enjoys Dinner With Her Mom

KL Rahul last month confirmed speculations of him dating actress Athiya Shetty with an Instagram post on her birthday. The cricketer had posted a couple of pictures with Athiya on her birthday and called her his ‘love’ with a heart emoji. On Tuesday, Rahul was spotted exiting a restaurant after having dinner with Athiya’s mother Mana Shetty. Earlier in the day, he was clicked with Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty at the launch of a cafe in Mumbai.

The 29-year-old cricketer donned a casual white tee and black loose pants for the occasion. Rahul was also wearing a facemask, while a matching black cap added to his style.

Advertisement

(Photos by Viral Bhayani)

Since making their relationship official, Athiya and Rahul have been snapped together on various occasions. Recently, they made their red carpet debut at the screening of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s film Tadap. Rahul looked dapper in a cream coloured coat and pants while Athiya was looking elegant in a black outfit.

Advertisement

The Instagram post making their relationship official came after India’s win over Scotland in ICC T20 world Cup 2021. Athiya was seen at the stadium cheering and supporting Rahul and team India. As the cricketer scored his half-century in the game, the actress was seen clapping along with Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma’s wife.

When the rumors were rife about the two dating each other, Athiya was listed by Rahul as his partner for the England tour of team India. She stayed in Southampton with the team during the Test series.

Advertisement

Rahul has also shown his humorous side on social media, while simultaneously fueling rumors of him dating Athiya. In an Instagram picture from December 2019, Rahul enacted Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri film, also starring Athiya’s father Suneil Shetty. Uploaded with the caption ‘Hello Devi Prasad’, Rahul is holding the receiver of a telephone, giving a quirky expression with Athiya posing smilingly in the background.

Ahan is currently receiving praises for his recently released film Tadap. KL Rahul also gave a shout-out to the young actor on the day of the film’s release.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.