Newly wedded couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s adorable display of affection towards each other is winning the internet. A video of them has gone viral, where Rahul is seen kissing his lady love at an after party.

Athiya and Rahul often share dreamy photos with each other on the internet, but avoid PDA on social media. In the video, the couple was seen posing with goofy expressions and also kissed each other. They are truly dishing out major relationship goals. The video featured several photos of the couple at a photo booth.

While Athiya looked gorgeous in an ethnic maroon attire with her mangalsutra, Rahul donned a black sequined outfit. The video has been shared by the celebrity wedding planner, Shaadi Squad who arranged Athiya and Rahul’s D-day. Sharing the video, their caption read, “One Tequila, Two Tequila, Three Tequila Floooor!! Best after party with the best peeps dancing the night away on the best beats."

After dating for several years, the couple got married earlier last week on January 23. The wedding happened at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala home. They had an intimate wedding with close friends and family in attendance, with less than 100 guests. Their venue was decorated with white flowers for the pre-wedding festivities, and during the Haldi ceremony, it was adorned with marigold.

On Monday, Rahul and Athiya made their first public appearance as husband and wife in town. Athiya’s father Suniel had earlier told media the couple’s wedding reception will happen in Mumbai after Rahul’s IPL (Indian Premier League ) season.

Suniel had earlier opened up about his son-in-law Rahul on social media, “Despite having the adulation of the nation, Rahul remains humble. He’s well mannered, intelligent, & extremely composed. Mana & Rahul are a riot together! Most importantly, like all athletes, he’s seen ups & downs - which is something that will help him long after he’s done with cricket. Athiya is blessed to have found such a loving family, because his parents are really just the nicest people."

