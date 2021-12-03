KL Rahul Proud of 'Brother' Ahan Shetty As Tadap Releases; Athiya Shetty Calls Them 'Best Boys'

Ahan Shetty has got a shout-out from cricketer KL Rahul as his Bollywood debut Tadap opens in cinemas today. KL Rahul is dating Ahan’s elder sister, Athiya Shetty. Taking to Instagram, KL posted a throwback picture of him and Ahan and extended his best wishes to the actor.

“No more looking back my brother, @ahan.shetty. So proud. Only bigger things ahead for you," KL wrote alongside the photo. Athiya was quick to like the picture. The actress also dropped an adorable comment on the post. “Best boys," Athiya wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

This comes after KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty made their first-ever red carpet appearance as a couple at Tadap premiere on Wednesday. While Athiya wore an all-black outfit for the event, Rahul wore an oversized beige blazer over a black T-shirt and beige pants. He joined her and her family at the screening and even posed for pictures with the Shettys.

Rahul and Athiya have never admitted to being in a relationship. However, they often shower love on each other via Instagram posts. Last month, on her birthday, he shared pictures of them at a cafe and wrote, “Happy birthday my (heart emoji) @athiyashetty."

Meanwhile, Tadap also stars Tara Sutaria and has been directed by Milan Luthria. In an interview with PTI, Ahan Shetty said that he landed his first film purely on merit. “I was training for several years. I would meet producers and directors on sets as they are my father’s friends and colleagues but that doesn’t mean I would get a break from them. I wouldn’t say it was easy. Sajid sir saw my action and dance videos and called me. He asked me to send him a few audition tapes. Basically, it (me getting this film) wasn’t anything to do with my father being an actor. I got the film because of my talent," he said.

