KL Rahul Wraps Athiya Shetty In His Arms In New Wedding Pics, Actress's Bridal Glow Is Unmissable

Athiya Shetty shared new pictures from her wedding with KL Rahul. The actress was surrounded by her family and friends in the pictures.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 13:22 IST

Mumbai, India

Athiya Shetty posts new pictures from her wedding with KL Rahul.
Athiya Shetty posts new pictures from her wedding with KL Rahul.

Newlywed actress Athiya Shetty shared another set of unseen pictures from her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul and it has our whole hearts. Earlier yesterday, she took the internet by surprise when she posted glimpses of her Haldi ceremony. On Saturday, Athiya pictures from another ceremony, and fans showered the couple with love.

In the new pics, Athiya is seen wearing a beautiful saree and a pink blouse. She accentuated her look with an elegant-looking necklace, stunning earrings, and a red teeka on her forehead. While the first slide showed the guests showering the bride with white flowers, the snaps following that had glimpses of her holding a leaf on her palms, a group of hands holding a decorated thaali in front of her, an adorable picture of Rahul holding on to Athiya while she smiles and many more. The actress kept the caption subtle with only a lotus flower emoji.

As soon as Athiya shared these pictures on her social media feed, fans dropped endearing compliments. A comment read, “Rahiyaaa(with red heart emojis)". Another commented, “How beautiful!!" Someone also said, “Awww the elegance, simplicity and beauty in this whole post!"

RELATED NEWS

Ileana D’Cruz commented, “Ahhh pretty girl(with red hearts)". Krishna Shroff wrote, “Most beautiful there ever was(pink hearts)" Sharvari Wagh and Trishala Dutt reacted with heart eye emojis and red heart emojis respectively.

Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23. The wedding ceremony took place at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple will organize a grand wedding reception later in Mumbai. As stated in reports, this reception will have more than 3000 guests in attendance. Apart from this wedding affair and the gifts, Athiya and Rahul will also organize a grand wedding reception later in Mumbai. As stated in reports, this reception will have more than 3000 guests in attendance.

first published: January 28, 2023, 13:22 IST
last updated: January 28, 2023, 13:22 IST
