Know Bigg Boss Marathi Stars Who Will Play Key Roles In Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat

Akshay Kumar is all set to make his debut in the Marathi film industry with Mahesh Majrekar’s upcoming film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. On Wednesday, the makers launched the first look poster of the film at a grand event. For the first time, the Ram Setu actor will be seen portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen. The film also features seven famous faces from Marathi cinema in key roles. Bigg Boss Marathi 3 stars Vishal Nikam, Jay Dudhane and Utkarsh Shinde are also a part of the film’s cast.

The film marks Jay and Utkarsh’s debut as actors. Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner Vishal Nikam will be seen playing Chandraji Kothar in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. The actor presently stars in the popular daily soap Aai Mayecha Kavach.

Singer-turned-actor Utkarsh Shinde, on the other hand, will essay the role of Suryaji Dandekar while the MTV Splitvilla 13 winner Jay Dudhane will be seen as Tulija Jamkar in this Mahesh Manjrekar directorial. Apart from them, the film also stars Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Nawab Khan and Praveen Tarde in pivotal roles.

During the event, Akshay Kumar told the media that he got the role because of Raj Thackeray. “And I was taken aback. It is a huge deal for me to play the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is a huge task, and I would like to say I will give my best," shared the Bollywood actor. The launch event was also attended by the chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde.

The historical drama film is set to hit theatres on the occasion of Diwali next year. Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat will clash with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s highly anticipated Tiger 3 at the box office.

