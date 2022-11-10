Know How Nayanthara Plans To Celebrate Her 38th Birthday; Details Inside

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are among the most happening couples in the Tamil film industry. From getting married in one of the grandest wedding ceremonies to recently having twins through surrogacy, they have been in the news all year. Nayanthara will soon turn 38 on November 18. There will be no grand or lavish celebrations this year, reports say.

Nayanthara and Vignesh have always celebrated the actress’ birthday abroad since they started seeing each other but this time, they are deciding to stay back because of their two bundles of joy and go for a low-key celebration, instead. According to a Pinkvilla report, Vignesh Shivan is prepping for a small birthday party at home as the actress wants to spend quality time with her newborns at home.

A source close to the couple told Pinkvilla that Nayanthara will soon have to join the last schedule of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and will have to be away from family anyways, so she is making sure she gets to spend ample time with her babies before that. Hence, they will not head abroad and will spend her first birthday after marriage with her kids and husband Vignesh Shivan at home.

Advertisement

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan exchanged their vows in June this year in Mahabalipuram in a grand ceremony. Many prominent members of the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Rajinikanth, and filmmaker Atlee, among others, attended the lavish wedding. In a first, the couple’s marriage will be streamed in the form of a documentary on Netflix titled ‘Beyond the fairytale’.

Read all the Latest Movies News here