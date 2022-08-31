Know Original Shows That Your Favourite Hindi Shows Are Remakes Of

Star Plus currently has a lot of shows that have high TRP ratings making it one of the most popular daily soap channels in Hindi. But did you know that a lot of these beloved shows are inspired by regional tv shows of different languages? Anupamaa, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hain Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and other such hit shows are remakes of other regional shows.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma’s popular show Anupamaa is a remake of the Marathi show from Star Jalsa, named Sreemoyee. Anupamaa has topped the charts of TRP ratings and intends to hold the position as the viewers’ favourite show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Ayesha Singh, Neel Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt’s popular show Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein are inspired by a Bengali show called Kusum Dola. This Star Plus show is also pretty popular amongst viewers.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya

This show has been a fan favourite since its first part. Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar play the protagonists in the show. However, the second season’s story is borrowed from the Bengali show Ke Apon Ke Por.

The Star Plus show’s season 2 debut got a huge appreciation from the audience due to the first season’s popularity. Instagram music content creator Yashraj Mukhate also made a funny reel based on dialogue from the show.

Imlie

The show that currently features Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan in lead roles is a much-loved show on Star Plus. Fahmaan recently replaced Gashmeer Mahajani as the protagonist of the show. Imlie is inspired from the Bengali show Ishti Kutum.

Some other shows that used to air earlier were also inspired by other regional language shows. One of the examples is Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaq Sey which is a remake of the Bengali show Khorkuto.

