Yesteryear diva Madhubala died at the age of 36 but the legacy she left behind is unparalleled. From her striking beauty to her soulful performances, Madhubala, who was born Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, ruled hearts all over the country. Madhubala’s romance with actor Dilip Kumar is well known. They had an affair that was much publicised but the relationship could not culminate in marriage as Dilip Kumar reportedly laid the condition that she would have to sever ties with her family post-marriage, which she declined. She later married the legendary actor-cum-singer, Kishore Kumar.

However, not many know that Dilip Kumar was not Madhubala’s first love. The actress had her first romance with her Badal co-star Prem Nath. Prem Nath, known for his villainous roles in Bollywood, had a relationship with Madhubala for six months. It is interesting to note that it was Madhubala who proposed to Prem Nath. Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhishan recounted how the entire proposal unfolded, in a conversation with Etimes.

Advertisement

The year was 1951 and both actors were working on the sets of Badal. Madhubala developed a liking for Prem Nath and according to Madhur Bhushan, entered Prem Nath’s make-up room with a flower and a letter in her hand. She handed over the letter to Prem Nath without a word.

The letter simply said, “If you love me, please accept this rose, if not, return it to me". Prem Nath was left pleasantly shocked. Madhubala was considered one of the most beautiful women in the industry and it took him some minutes to realize that this very woman had just professed her love for him.

Prem Nath said yes and they entered a relationship. However, it was a short-lived one as religious differences cropped in and towards the end of that very year, Madhubala developed a liking for Dilip Kumar. However, Prem Nath remained close to Madhubala and her father Ataullah Khan for the rest of their lives.

Read all the Latest Movies News here