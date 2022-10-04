Know The Highest-Paid Contestant of Bigg Boss 16; No, It's Not Sajid Khan

The fresh season of Bigg Boss is back on air and most contestants are trying to find their feet, friends and foes in the house. Conflicts are a common occurrence in the BB house. And while the house has some big names like Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Manya Singh, Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta, do you know who is the highest-paid contestant?

The highest-paid contestant of BB house 16 is none other than Sumbul Touqueer Khan, who gets Rs 12 lakh per week.

Sumbul never followed Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss until she received an offer to participate in the 16th season. Before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, Sumbul spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times and revealed that he was scared after being offered Bigg Boss 16 especially when she watched a few videos. She thought about even turning down the offer. Sumbul is known for her work in the popular TV show Imlie wherein she played the lead character.

Sumbul has worked in Article 15 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She said, “I can’t even express it, it was huge for me. I was nervous but Ayushmann talked me out (of my nervousness). I remember I taught them the flossing dance step as well."

She even said that during the lockdown, it was only Imlie’s director, who offered her the opportunity to work. Recently, in the show, Archana Gautam was making fun of Sumbul Touqueer Khan’s name.

