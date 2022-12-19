Know The Love-Hate Relationship Between Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi, and Salman Khan 

Unquestionably, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has solidified her place as one of the best actresses in cinema. Aishwarya has won the admiration and love of critics and fans alike for her several noteworthy roles in the film. There has always been interest in her life, even though she is not on the big screen as much as her supporters would want.

Fans are curious about Aishwarya’s personal life in addition to her work life. Her marriage to actor Abhishek Bachchan has also frequently been the subject of media attention. Similarly, her love-and-hate relationship with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi has always attracted ears.

Lately, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Vivek Oberoi was questioned about his relationship with Aishwarya Rai. The Krrish actor smiled and said that he won’t answer this question as it is done and dusted. Aishwarya and Vivek parted ways in 2003 as her former partner Salman Khan threatened him and later harmed Vivek’s career in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Both the actors have kept a lid over the matter and as Vivek said, “If people don’t want their personal life to be discussed, they should not be putting it out there as a projection".Since then people believe that Salman Khan is one of the reasons that Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi parted ways.

It was back in the 90s when Aishwarya and Salman Khan were dating each other. It is said that both of them remained in a relationship for about 2 years before they separated. It was in 2001 when their relationship took an ugly turn and the public became a part of it.

Salman is said to have been seen knocking on Aishwarya’s door and screaming with her to let him inside. He eventually entered the home. Many people think that the actor from Tiger 3 was attempting to enter the house because he wanted to propose to Aishwarya but she wasn’t ready for it.

They made their separation public in 2002. Salman said that arguments arise in every relationship, but Aishwarya continued with some startling assertions. She also claimed that Salman had assaulted her, but the star has denied this in numerous interviews. In an interview with The Times of India, Aishwariya Rai revealed that after their split, it was difficult for Salman to accept it.

Advertisement

She remembered that Salman would phone her after separation and talk rubbish. “He also believed I had relationships with my co-stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Salman occasionally touched me physically, thankfully without leaving any marks. And I would continue with my day at work as usual. When I refused to answer Salman’s calls, he stalked me and hurt himself physically." said the Devdas actress.

Read all the Latest Movies News here