Actor Dhruva Sarja is one of the finest actors in Kannada cinema. Recently, Dhruva whipped up a storm on social media when he tweeted about his weight loss journey. The 34-year-old had revealed on the microblogging site that he lost 18 kg for his film KD in just 23 days. While sharing amazing pictures of his body transformation on Twitter, Dhruva tweeted, “Lost 18 kg in 30 days. Everything is set to take off. Need all your blessings and love for KD."

Dhruva’s video has gone viral with over 145,000 views on Twitter. Many Twitter users have wondered how Dhruva managed to lose 18 kg in 30 days. Reports suggest that the Kannada actor maintained strict diet discipline and rigorous weight training to achieve these results.

While many fans were impressed with Dhruva’s weight loss journey, some expressed their reservations about such rigorous training.

One fan replied to Dhruva’s post and tweeted, “This transformation in such a short span is very dangerous to health, no matter what scientific reasons expert could give. Please take care of yourself!"

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to Dhruva Sarja’s next movie, KD. This movie is being touted as an out-and-out mass entertainer and stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role.

KD has been directed by Prem and will be released in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Trade analysts are predicting that KD will do great business at the box office as this project is Prem’s first pan-India film.

KVN Productions, the premier banner of the Kannada film industry, has bankrolled the film.

Reportedly, KD is a larger-than-life film and will offer a grand visual spectacle to the audience.

Arjun Janya has been roped in for KD’s music and William David is in charge of cinematography.

