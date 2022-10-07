Know The Secret Behind Rupali Bhosale Changed Look in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte

Rupali Bhosale is a known face of the Marathi TV industry. She has won a million hearts with her acting chops and fashion choices. Rupali always stays in the news for her different looks. A few days ago, Rupali posted a picture in an all-new avatar on social media. She appears to have cut her hair short.

Sharing the snaps of her new hairstyle on her official Instagram handle the actress wrote, “Often times for a woman a new hairstyle is a new way to look at life. When life doesn’t allow you to change anything else get a new hairstyle. P.S - I have not chopped my hair so relax guys. Stay tuned to know more about this look."

Seeing the post, fans were extremely curious about what exactly this look was for.

But now finally the real secret behind her new look has come out. Rupali is going to perform the song Hridayi Vasant Phultana from the movie Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi. For this performance, Rupali tried to match the look of Supriya Pilgaonkar so she tried a short hairstyle like her. The actress is very excited about this performance and this is also the first time she has done such a drastic experiment. Rupali recently shared a few pictures of her performance where she is seen grooving to the evergreen song along with popular actor Bhushan Pradhan.

Take a look at the pics:

Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “Awww Cute", while another said, “Beautiful" and many showered red heart emojis in the comment box. If you want to watch Rupali’s crazy performance, watch Pravah Picture Awards 2022 on Sunday, October 16 at 7 PM on Star Pravah and Pravah Picture channel.

On the work front, Rupali is currently playing a negative character in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. The series narrates the story of Arundhati, a housewife who wants to create her own identity. She does this after Deshmukh’s family takes her for granted. Rupali plays the role of Sanjana who has an affair with Anirudh (Arundhati’s husband).

Despite the fact that Rupali plays a negative character, she receives a lot of appreciation.

