Rashami Desai is one of the known faces and highest-paid actresses on Indian television. She was born on February 13, 1986, in Nagaon town of Assam. Rashami’s real name is Shivani Desai. But in the world of entertainment, she is known as Rashami. The actress completed her diploma in Tours and Travels from Mumbai’s Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics. As her birthday just went by, let’s take a look at the actress’ career and love life.

Rashami started her career in regional cinema. She made her acting debut at the age of 16 with the Assamese film Kanyadaan in the year 2002. She made her Bollywood debut in 2004, with the romantic mystery film Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke. The movie was directed by Birendra Nath Tiwari and starred Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles.

The actress stepped into the TV world in the year 2006. She made her debut with the TV show Ravan on Zee TV. After this, in 2008, she got her first big break with Star One’s daily soap, Pari Hoon Main. The show featured Rashami in the dual role of Nikki Shrivastav and Pari Rai Choudhary. It was loved by the viewers.

Rashami earned widespread acclaim and recognition after entering Colors TV’s long-running soap opera Uttaran in 2009. She played the parallel lead alongside Tina Datta and Nandish Sandhu. The show was a huge success. Rashami became a household name all over India and beyond.

While working on the show, Rashami fell in love with her co-actor Nandish. Both dated for some time and got married in the year 2012. The duo soon started facing problems; and in the year 2015, both of them got divorced. In one of her interviews, Rashami said, “I had given my hundred percent, but Nandish did not do so and the relationship broke up."

After her marriage ended, Lakshya Lalwani entered Rashami’s life. He was 10 years younger than her. But this relationship did not last long. After this, her name was also associated with actor Siddharth Shukla, but the matter could not progress further either.

Rashami was then in a relationship with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Arhaan Khan. During the show, the actress came to know that Arhaan was already married and had a child. After this, the duo separated.

Rashami made her OTT debut in 2020 with the short film Tamas. Next year, she made her web debut with Tandoor. She also acted in many Bhojpuri and a few Bollywood films. According to reports, the actress will be in director Dushyant Pratap Singh’s upcoming film. The movie is produced jointly by Shadab Khan, Vishal Agarwal, Zaid Shaikh and Ved Prakash under the banner of SB Pvt Ltd and Gadabout. UK-based Kay Aujla and International Film Productions Limited have been given the contract to handle the film in London. It is written by M Salim, and music has been composed by Indrani Bhattacharjee.

