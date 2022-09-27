Know The Tamil Films That Released Last Week But Failed Miserably at Box Office

Over the last couple of years, south Indian cinema has seen unprecedented popularity on national as well as international levels. However, that can’t be said of all films. For instance, on September 23, three Tamil films — Trigger, Buffon, and Aadhaar — hit the theatres. However, none of it opened to good reviews. Sources say that even the VPF fee paid by the producer of the films in theatres was not recovered.

The masses have high hopes for Mani Ratnam’s Magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-I and Dhanush’s Naane Varuvean.

The buzz around both the upcoming films has been huge over the past few days. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan-I and Naane Varuvean have been teasing the audience with posters, songs, and teasers.

Notably, Naane Varuvean is scheduled to hit big screens on September 29, while, Mani Ratnam’s film will open in cinemas on September 30.

The Mani Ratnam directorial has a sprawling star cast comprising several bigwigs from across the country namely Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R Parthiban, and many more.

The duology is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s iconic five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan and also marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s return to the big screen after over four years.

Speaking of the Dhanush-starrer, the film is directed by Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan. It marks the fourth collaboration between the two. Just like Ponniyin Selvan, Dhanush’s ‘Naane Varuvean’ is also one of the most awaited films of the year.

