Know What Actor Ramesh Aravind's Book Preetiyinda Ramesh is All About

Besides being a top-notch actor, Ramesh Aravind has a knack for writing as well. His recently launched book Preetiyinda Ramesh is testimony to this statement. Recently, a book launch event was organised and several prominent actors were present there. At the launch, Ramesh said that this book would show how he progressed gradually in his life. In an interview held recently, he answered other questions related to this book.

Advertisement

Ramesh was asked whether he prefers reading or writing. The Sarasu actor said that according to him, both activities have an equal amount of joy. According to Ramesh, reading a book by a good writer is a brilliant experience. Ramesh said that by reading books, you adopt a different way of thinking. Similarly, the Tunturu actor experiences joy in writing as well. However, as Ramesh described it is a difficult experience till the point you have finished writing. If the book turns out as per the writer’s thought process, it is an enjoyable experience.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Apart from this question, the interviewer also told Ramesh that in today’s time, everyone seems to be burdened with stress. However, his book has the potential to infuse enthusiasm among people. The actor was asked how could he churn out such material. Ramesh said that thoughts decide a person’s course of life. According to Ramesh, a person can change himself provided he has a healthy outlook on life. The Accident actor said that his book would teach people to imbibe positivity.

In addition to these questions, Ramesh was asked in which form he will narrate the content of his book to the audience. Ramesh said that his book Preetiyinda Ramesh is specially designed. Content has been summarised for this book in form of chapters. He said that he has penned five ideas, which helped him in his life. According to Ramesh, these ideas are penned in a very simple manner which will be understood by school children as well.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here