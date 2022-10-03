Know What Vijay Sethupathi Is Addicted To And Why He Discourages it

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, who has been busy with lined-up projects, was the guest of honour at an event at a Chennai college recently. The actor gave a moving speech during the event. During his speech, he even revealed that he does not promote alcohol but is addicted to it. He stated that the business in today’s world is constantly trying to steal away youth’s time. He also told the students to think about how to use their brains and learn how to divert them from unwanted social media stuff.

“No one loses to anyone in this world. Nobody wins against anybody. Be suspicious of everyone. Ask the question. You will get the answer. I use alcohol but I strongly discourage anyone from indulging in alcohol," he added.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Vijay also said that studies won’t help them much in real life. He even advised that meeting different kinds of people will give them more knowledge. Vijay also told students to manage their anger issues and not to burst out at anyone.

“Many people with whom I expressed my anger are my friends now. Just because you have grown physically does not mean you are developed mentally".

While interacting with the students, the actor spoke about listening skills. To explain, the actor said that Thiruvalluvar terms the listening skill as “Thalai " (head) to denote its importance. However, several students started shouting. The term is widely used to mention Ajith Kumar. Vijay was visibly upset and expressed his displeasure but continued his speech.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has some interesting projects lined up. He is currently busy with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Sanjay Kapoor in key roles. He also has Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s forthcoming web series. It will also have Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor in a pivotal role. He also has Micheal with Sundeep Kishan. Vijay will be also seen in a crucial role in Atlee’s directorial Jawan. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here