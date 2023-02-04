Telugu actor Nandamuri Taramka Ratna is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack last week. Taraka Ratna’s health is stable and improving, according to sources. Taraka’s uncle, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, is taking care of him and he is in constant contact with the doctors.

The doctors performed a brain scan on February 3 to assess his progress and to decide the future course of treatment.

According to reports, more than a crore has been spent on the actor’s treatment and it is still continuing. However, it has come out that Taraka’s uncle and Telugu Desam Party Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is financially supporting the ailing actor. Chandrababu Naidu’s son and Taraka’s cousin Nara Lokesh has also extended his support.

Taraka Ratna suffered a heart attack while participating in Nara Lokesh’s padayatra. He was rushed to a private hospital in Kuppam and then to Bengaluru’s Narayana Hrudayalaya. His wife Alekhya Reddy, father Mohanakrishna, and many family members are present in the hospital where he is undergoing the treatment. Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, Jr NTR, and Kalyan Ram have also visited him at the hospital. Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram are also Taraka Ratna’s cousins.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna held a special puja to pray for his health. According to reports, the veteran actor asked one of his friends to light an Akhanda Jyoti for 44 days and pray at the Mruthyunjaya Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district. A special puja was also held at the temple for Taraka’s speedy recovery. A few reports also claimed that the family is contemplating to shift Taraka Ratna a hospital abroad, however, nothing has been finalised yet.

YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy visited Taraka Ratna at the hospital on Wednesday. Following his visit, he told reporters that Taraka’s heart and other organs were functioning normally and he was receiving the necessary care.

