Malayalam Comedian Kochu Preman Dies at 68

Kochu Preman, a popular Malayalam actor, who entertained the viewers with his exemplary performances in more than 250 films died on Saturday, December 3, in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 68 years old and undergoing treatment at a private hospital for respiratory illness.

Fans are devastated by this tragedy. With Kochu’s demise, the Malayalam film industry has lost an actor who was short in height but could easily blend into the character of every comic role he performed.

Born on June 1, 1955, Kochu was educated in Thiruvananthapuram and completed his graduation from his hometown before venturing into theatre. He made his debut in mainstream cinema with the film Ezhu Nirangal released in 1979. Despite the debut in 1979, he had to wait till the 90s to make his mark in the Malayalam film industry. After that, there was no looking back for the veteran actor who played well written character artist roles and comedy characters in many films like Karnan Napoleon Bhagat Singh, Vellarikkapattanam etc.

His last release was King Fish written and directed by Anoop Menon. King Fish is a thriller, which revolves around the story of Bhaskara Varma who handles the real estate business. Before starting the real estate venture, he was a chemical engineer. His life takes a turn when an advocate visits him and tells him that his uncle Dasharatha Varma has plans to write his will, and Bhaskara Varma will get his uncle’s properties. His acting was applauded in this movie.

