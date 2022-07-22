Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar Finally Breaks Silence on Being Called 'Canadian Kumar'

The latest episode of the fun-packed talk show Koffee With Karan featured Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo indulged in a friendly banter with the host Karan Johar as they went on to spill beans about their private and professional life. During one of the segments, when Karan posed a question to Akshay Kumar whether the actor gets trolled on the social media, he revealed that people take potshots at him over his Canadian citizenship.

“At the most, they write about Canada. Which I don’t care about," said Akshay Kumar. Following this, Karan Johar pointed out to the actor that ‘trolls call him Canada Kumar’, to which the actor responded by saying, “Yeah Canada Kumar. Okay, call me that." After this Karan Johar followed up with a question regarding him sharing a screen space with younger actresses and the criticism he receives because of it. The actor stated, “They are jealous. Why shouldn’t I? I can work with them. Lagta hun kya 55 ka (Do I look 55)?"

Advertisement

In another segment, Karan Johar asked Akshay if he could share his cherished title of ‘Khiladi’ with a GenZ actor, who would it be? “Tiger Shroff", the actor was quick to respond.

On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Anand L Rai’s directorial Raksha Bandhan. It’s a hindi-comedy drama film that would hit the theatres on August 11 2022. Akshay Kumar would be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Sahejmeen Kaur and Deepika Khanna.

Advertisement

Some other projects from his kitty include Ram Setu, Kathputli, Selfiee, OMG 2 and Capsule Gill. Recently, when the makers of Capsule Gill released the poster of the film, netizens were unimpressed as some people felt that Akshay Kumar is taking up way too many back-to-back projects. A few people even resorted to trolling him about the same and some had already established that the movie would be a “flop".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.