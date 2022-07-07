Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt Talks About Ranbir Kapoor Proposing Her, Says 'Was Not Expecting, It Blew My Mind'

The first episode of the much-awaited Koffee With Karan 7 is here and the two stars who shared the couch were Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It was a fun episode in which Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars were also seen talking about their personal lives. During the interaction, Alia Bhatt also shared the moment when Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her for marriage. She revealed how Ranbir planned it in the most romantic way and went on to say that it ‘blew her mind’.

“Yes, I have to say that in terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away. I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it a long time, but then there was a pandemic and delay so we decided not to talk about it and go with feelings. That’s exactly what he did. He did not tell anyone, he just carried the ring. He did it at the most amazing place. He did it at a place where we both have a strong emotional connection which is Maasai Mara (National Reserve). It was in the middle of the jungle. It was just amazing," Alia shared.

The actress also revealed how Ranbir had also asked their travel guide to take pictures of their special moment, which further left her in complete awe. “After it was over, what I didn’t expect was that he had planted our guide to take the pictures also. After everything was over, I was still dealing with the shock and was so emotional. He told me about the pictures, I was like, ‘You managed to take pictures’. He knows how much pictures mean to me. I saw those pictures, it was too special," she added.

Alia Bhatt also mentioned that when she showed the pictures to Ranveer Singh, it brought tears to the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor’s eyes.

