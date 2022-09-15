KWK 7: Anil Kapoor Enjoys SRK's Social Media, Varun Dhawan Says Neha, Aisha Sharma Have Hottest Gym Clicks

The eleventh episode of Koffee With Karan was graced by Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, who appeared together in the film Jugjugg Jeeyo. Besides talking about their films and married lives, the actor-duo pulled off some hilarious stunts on the show and revealed some juicy secrets about their industry friends. During the famous rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked some interesting questions to the duo and they were a riot.

The round began with Anil Kapoor but Varun chimed in as well. KJo asked the veteran actor which celebrity’s profile he enjoys on Instagram. Before Anil could answer, Varun interrupted and said, “Disha Patani." Anil then asked Karan, “You are talking about a combination or visual?" but Varun replied, “Neha Sharma." KJo laughed out loud at the options Varun was giving Anil but the veteran actor finally said he enjoys Shah Rukh Khan’s social media.

Both the actors also complimented Disha Patani and said that she has a great body. Anil added that when one has a great body, one should flaunt it.

Meanwhile, during Varun’s rapid-fire round, he was asked who should become the official ambassador of Maldives tourism to which he said Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. He was also asked about who has the hottest gym clicks on Instagram to which he said, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma and pointed towards Anil and added, “even you love them." Varun also said that he is obsessed with Disha and Tiger’s Instagram accounts.

The seventh season of Koffee With Karan has already aired eleven episodes. The first episode was graced by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. This season also had several guests such as Katrina Kaif, Ishan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

