Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor Not Marrying Malaika Arora Anytime Soon?

Arjun Kapoor graced the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season seven with his actress-sister Sonam Kapoor. During his conversation with the show’s host Karan Johar, Arjun talked at length about his relationship with Malaika Arora and revealed if the two are planning to tie the knot soon.

Arjun has been dating Malaika for over two years now. He referred to his father Boney Kapoor’s second marriage with late actress Sridevi and shared that he wanted ‘include and ease’ the ‘first people’ around him into his decision.

“I grew up in a disjointed or a dysfunctional situation where things were not the easiest being a son, having to see what was going on around and having an understanding of it but still having to respect and accept. So somewhere that was an understanding in my head about how I should try and ease everybody into it, including the first people around us. If you ease them in, they can also understand that there is love. I think, at the end of the day if there is genuine love, compatibility, there is ease," the actor said.

Arjun Kapoor also revealed how his family reacted to his relationship with Malaika and said, “My entire family made it easy for me. They told me ‘it is fine, it is okay and you don’t need to overthink with us’. Meeting dadi was the last step, there were many other steps we had to go through. Physical meeting with her turned things around."

However, when asked about the marriage plans, Arjun revealed that the two are not planning to tie the knot anytime soon. He mentioned that he wishes to focus on his career as of now. “I wanted to focus on my career. I would like to see where I am going. I am a very realistic person, it is not like I need to hide anything. I am not sitting here and being coy. I would really like to be, professionally, a little more stable. And I am not talking financially, I am talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I am happy, I can make my partner happy. And I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work," he said.

