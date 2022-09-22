KWK 7: Bhavana Says Ananya Panday Looks Best With Kartik Aaryan, Seemingly Confirms They Were Dating

Chunkey Panday’s wife Bhavana Pandey and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor made their Koffee With Karan debut in the latest episode of the show. They were accompanied by their close friend Gauri Khan, who returned to the couch after 17 years. In the episode, the three gorgeous divas opened up about their lives, work and their friendship. They also talked about their children Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Advertisement

One of the highlights of the episode was when Bhavana seemingly confirms that her daughter Ananya and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan had something brewing between them. During the rapid-fire round, KJo asks Bhavana out of all co-stars Ananya had, who did she look the best with. Bhavana named all her co-stars and said Ananya looks best with Kartik, acts the best with Ishaan Khatter, dances the best with Tiger Shroff and sings the best with Siddhant Chaturvedi. At this point, KJo stops her and asks her to give one answer, to which she says Kartik. Karan quickly adds, “then what happened, why did they break up?" A flustered Bhavana replies, “I thought you are talking on screen." KJo further adds that if they looked so good, they should have kept it together. Bhavana says, “I don’t know, never say never."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SzwctJrE-Cc" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

There were rumours doing the rounds about Kartik and Ananya dating when they were working on the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

During the rapid-fire round, Bhavana also revealed that her guilty pleasure is stalking Ananya. Talking about one habit of her daughter that annoys her, she says that the actress leaves the house sometimes without brushing her hair.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karan also hinted that Ananya dated two boys at the same time. When Gauri said that her dating advice for Suhana is to not date two people at the same time, Karan reveals that Ananya did the same and added that she was oscillating in between. However, Bhavana tries to defend her daughter by saying, “No, she was thinking of two so she broke up with one."

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.