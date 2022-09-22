KWK 7: Gauri Khan Has a Priceless Dating Advice for Son Aryan Khan, Asks Him to Do This

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 saw Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey give an insight into their lives, their friendship and also their children. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife revealed some hilarious details about her three kids Aryan Khan, Suhana and AbRam. Suhana, too, spill the beans on Gauri’s annoying habits and it was a laughter riot. The promos already revealed the dating advice Gauri has for her daughter. Now, KJo asked her about the dating advice she gives Aryan and it was a priceless one.

Gauri said that she tells Aryan he can date as many girls as he wants till he gets married, and then- full stop. The designer also said that she tells her daughter not to date two men at the same time. Gauri further revealed that her son is her biggest fashion police. Karan Johar then asked the producer-designer about SRK’s habits she wants their children to have. Gauri revealed that she is glad that the kids do not possess some of Shah Rukh’s habits. She said their kids are always punctual, unlike their dad and they also do not spend hours in the washroom.

Meanwhile, Gauri also opened up about Aryan’s arrest last year and thanked people who stood by their side. Karan later asks Gauri if her love story with SRK had to be given a film title, what would it be. Gauri answers ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ and Karan agrees and says that they had a turbulent love story. Gauri also calls SRK during the ‘Hey Karan, it’s me round’ and they have a sweet conversation.

While Gauri returned to the couch after 17 years, it was the debut season for Maheep and Bhavana. Koffee With Karan Season 7 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

