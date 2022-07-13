Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor Says She Bonded With Sara Ali Khan In Disneyland and Thought 'She Is So Cool'

Karan Johar is back with the seventh season of his popular Koffee With Karan. The first episode of the season premiered on July 7 with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. However, the second episode will welcome two other young talents - Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

In the episode, sizzling Bollywood besties and screen favourites will be seen sharing stories about their style, wits, and adventure. As the show’s host, Karan Johar prods them about life, work and love; names and incidents get revealed by the dynamic duo. In the upcoming episode, the two stars retrace how their friendship was sealed by becoming neighbours.

“We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning," Janhvi Kapoor said. To this, Sara Ali Khan also added that their impromptu session ended up being an all-nighter. The duo continued speaking about their escapades in Goa for two days, bonding over work, family and interests.

Adding on to their travel stories, Janhvi Kapoor recalled how she was thoroughly impressed with Sara Ali Khan during a trip to Disneyland. She also revealed how the Atrangi Re actress helped her in jumping the queue wherever possible. “She broke every line. I kept thinking ‘she is so cool’! I would never have been able to do that. Because of her, I did not even have to wait. It was the best trip ever!" Janhvi added.

Earlier, the trailer of Koffee With Karan episode featuring Janhvi and Sara was also released which left fans super excited. In the promo, Karan was seen asking Sara to name a star she would be interested in dating. To this, the actress named Vijay Deverakonda. Later, Liger also reacted to the same, shared the promo on his Instagram stories and wrote, “I love how you say ‘Deverakonda’. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection (heart emoji)."

