Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Invites Ram Charan and Jr NTR But RRR Duo to Skip KWK This Time | Exclusive

Karan Johar is coming back with the seventh season of his popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan and everyone is super excited to know who will be the guests on the show. News18 Showsha has exclusively learned that RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR were approached by Karan Johar for the show. However, they have decided to give it a miss this time. While reasons behind the same are not known, sources have confirmed that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will not be appearing on Koffee With Karan 7. Instead of them, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are likely to grace the show.

Meanwhile, sources have also confirmed that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will be appearing on Koffee With Karan 7 together. Apart from them, Liger stars Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda will also be sharing the couch.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also make her debut on the show this season and it is said that she will be appearing on the show along with Akshay Kumar. However, no details about what the duo talked about on the show have been shared so far.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 was announced in May this year. Back then, the filmmaker issued a statement that read, “The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest - and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, ‘streaming’ soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!"

Koffee With Karan 7 will premiere on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. Karan Johar announced the same just a few days back when he shared a video montage of the celebs from the previous seasons of the chat show.

