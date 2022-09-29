Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Reveals He Doesn't Have 'Enough' Clothes For These Two Occasions

Koffee With Karan, a celebrity talk show hosted by director-producer Karan Johar, wrapped up its seventh season with a star-studded finale on Thursday. Comedians and social media celebrities in their own right, the episode was attended by Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Nikarika NM, who also performed jury duties. However, one of the highlights of the episode was when Johar revealed his struggle with finding the right clothes for funerals and corporate meetings.

It is safe to state that the 50-year-old director-producer has one of the most flamboyant wardrobes in tinsel town. His love for couture brands like Gucci and Balenciaga is apparent on his Instagram account.

Advertisement

KJo revealed that his wardrobe doesn’t have anything “plain and simple". The director-producer also narrated an incident where he had gone shopping for plain white kurtas when three people passed away.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OmemLUeuxkA" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Speaking to the jury members, Johar said, “Funeral wardrobe is the hardest for me because I don’t have anything that is plain and simple. To set this straight, I had once gone shopping for plain white kurtas from a designer but then three people died. So I started thinking that maybe this is a bad omen."

Corporate meetings too give the Student Of The Year director wardrobe jitters as he is expected to dress subtly for his daughter’s PTA meetings. He said," I face the same thing when I have to go for corporate meetings or even PTA meetings for my daughter. I just own simple white shirts or suits!"

Koffee with Karan’s finale was a touch different from the rest of the episodes of the show. Karan revealed to his guests (and jury members) that online hate and criticism do not bother him and that he “has developed a thick skin" to endure the barrage of comments that he gets. The reality tv show has also been renewed for an 8th season on Disney+Hotstar.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here