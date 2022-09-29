Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Reveals How Dharma Pays Movie Stars

The seventh season of Koffee with Karan concluded on Thursday with an ‘award show.’ Karan Johar hosted the episode, which included social media influencers and comedians Niharika NM, Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, and Danish Sait as jury members. The episode was a complete riot because the guests hilariously roasted the host. From making Karan play the Koffee Bingo to asking questions about almost anything, the guests addressed every hilarious observation by netizens about the show. Among the many questions, Karan was even asked if he ever overpaid an actor in his movies because they were his friend.

During the Koffee Bingo segment of the finale episode, Karan was asked if he ever overpaid an actor in his movies because of their friendship. To which Karan denied. He revealed that he never overpaid any actor and has instead underpaid some at times. Karan said, “No, people have been kind like that. Underpaid for sure at times, not overpaid".

Apart from that, Karan was also asked many questions about his professional and personal life. He also talked about his bank balance and said that he has no idea about the same. He revealed that the CEO of Dharma, Apoorva Mehta, is his childhood friend and they run the company like siblings and he has no clue about the money.

Karan on being partial to Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan

During the Koffee with Karan finale, Karan was also asked about his partiality to Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan. Karan denied favouring Janhvi over Sara and explained why it may have appeared that way. He claimed that a technical glitch resulted in Janhvi winning the rapid-fire round. When it was later revealed that Sara had won, Karan attempted to compensate by praising Janhvi. The blunder, however, was not shown in the episode.

This Koffee with Karan season 7 starred several celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Followed by, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Maheep Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Bhavana Pandey, Varun Dhawan, and Anil Kapoor.

