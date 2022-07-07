Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Says Bollywood Was 'Vilified', Ranveer Singh Calls It 'Baseless, Unfair'

After a long wait, Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is back with its 7th season, and opening it is none other than Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. As expected, the episode contained a lot of Bollywood gossip, drama, and comedy. Karan began the episode by addressing the ‘vilification’ Bollywood as an industry has faced in the last two years and also hinted at the boycott Bollywood trend. While Alia and Karan shared their concerns, Ranveer seemed confused about what they were talking about.

Karan said, “Alia, you and I were just discussing that we never thought this would happen. I never thought I would come back." Alia replies, “Yeah. I didn’t think. I thought we are done. I was quite sad." When a clueless Ranveer asked what they were talking about, they further elaborated.

Karan said, “We as an industry were vilified. We were put in the dungeon for two years. Even I went through a lot and it was not an easy time. And at that point of time, it was like the snake emojis used to come out every time Koffee with Karan was mentioned. And at one point I also thought that I am never going to come back with the show because there was a lot of attack."

The Rocky Aur Rani actor then went on to say that these accusations were baseless, unfair, and unwarranted. The host then added that he agrees that it was faceless, nameless people saying annoying things on television.

The episode also had a lot of revelations in store including Alia Bhatt’s wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, how she adjusted with the Kapoor clan, and their sweet proposal. Ranveer, on the other hand, shared how he bonded with Deepika Padukone’s family. His talent as an excellent mimic artist was also revealed in today’s episode when he copied Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan among others.

Koffee With Karan is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

