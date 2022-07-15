Koffee With Karan 7: Know About The Brother-duo Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Previously Dated

Koffee With Karan Season 7’s second episode delivered lot more than what was teased in the trailer! The new episode of Koffee With Karan 7 packed in all the drama that the debut episode lacked. The new episode featured Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor making some juicy revelations about their friendship, dating lives, and more. One of the biggest moments of the episode was when Karan Johar took Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor by surprise by revealing that the two formerly dated a brother-duo.

The filmmaker said, “I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don’t know the level of your friendship today, but I don’t remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before. I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building."

Advertisement

According to a report in Opoyi Buzz, the brother-duo is none other than the Pahariya brothers. Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya belong to a wealthy, political family. Their maternal grandpa is former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. Their father, Sanjay Pahariya, is a businessman with a base in Mumbai. Their mother is Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter, Smruti Pahariya, who divorced Sanjay Pahariya in 2008.

Veer, aged 28, moved to Dubai to finish his education. He began his career by working for Viacom18 in India. Shikhar, aged 23, attended the Dhirubai Ambani International School and the Bombay Scottish School for his education. He then studied at Regent University, London. Both brothers, jointly started India Wyn, a gaming and entertainment business, in 2018. The brothers spent much of their childhood in Delhi since Smruti moved there to live with her father after divorcing her husband.

Advertisement

In the episode, Sara and Janhvi also retraced how their friendship was sealed by becoming neighbours.

“We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning," Janhvi Kapoor said. To this, Sara Ali Khan also added that their impromptu session ended up being an all-nighter. The duo continued speaking about their escapades in Goa for two days, bonding over work, family and interests.

Advertisement

Adding on to their travel stories, Janhvi Kapoor recalled how she was thoroughly impressed with Sara Ali Khan during a trip to Disneyland. She also revealed how the Atrangi Re actress helped her in jumping the queue wherever possible. “She broke every line. I kept thinking ‘she is so cool’! I would never have been able to do that. Because of her, I did not even have to wait. It was the best trip ever!" Janhvi added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan 7 will feature a number of other stars on the show. These include Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.