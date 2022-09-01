Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon Says When She Watches Alia Bhatt She Feels the Need to Do Better

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan featured Heropanti co-stars Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, a lot of drama and some juicy revelations. As usual, Karan Johar asked the actors about their dating lives but he also spoke to them about their careers. Both Tiger and Kriti made their debuts with the film Heropanti in 2014. In the episode, it was revealed that before Heropanti, Kriti had auditioned for Karan’s Student of the Year but the role went to Alia Bhatt, who made her debut with it.

Later, Karan asked Kriti about her contemporaries and the competition she must feel. He also asked her whether she feels envy or jealousy. “There is so much chatter about Alia being the best actor in the country. Is there an acceptance at your level or it also driving you to get there yourself?" he added.

Kriti answered that it drives her and inspires her to do better when she sees great work. When Karan gave an example of Alia’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti added, “Yea, you also feel that ‘I’d love to have an opportunity like that.’ I feel like Mimi, as an opportunity, when it came to me, it gave me the confidence to put in so much into that film. When I watch Alia or some amazing actors, I feel I need to get better at what I’m doing. So that’s always there."

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her film Mimi.

In the same episode, Karan Johar also offered to set Kriti up with Aditya Roy Kapur. Karan said that the chatter of them looking good together came from one of his parties, where people saw Kriti and Aditya “canoodling in a corner." “We do look good together. You know me I’d never canoodle in a corner," Kriti responded to Karan’s claim, before adding, “I feel like he’s a really nice guy. He’s good-looking. And we chat sometimes whenever we sort of bump into each other and that’s about it. There’s not been anything else."

