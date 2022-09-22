KWK 7: Maheep's Marriage Advice to Alia-Ranbir, Deepika-Ranveer, Vicky-Katrina is All About 'Good Sex'

Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 12 is here! Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey star in the highly anticipated episode, during which the trio discussed fashion, Bollywood parties, and much more. Maheep, the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, also went on to give marriage advice to famous Bollywood couples during the Karan Johar-hosted show.

Maheep went on to give hilarious advice to power couples Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal. When Karan asked her what marriage advice she would give Deepika and Ranveer, she responded, “Who am I to give them advice? But obviously, good sex, good sex, good sex, and don’t share the wardrobe."

Karan inquired of Ranbir and Alia, to which Maheep replied, “Good sex, good sex, good sex, and baby duties should be equal." Karan asked about Vicky-Katrina, to which Maheep immediately replied, “Good sex, good sex, good sex, and Vicky has Katrina, so it’s all good in the hood I guess."

Maheep Kapoor on the family equation

Maheep, who has been married to Sanjay for more than 20 years, also spoke openly about how being a member of one of Bollywood’s largest families made life difficult for her. In the show, Maheep stated that those around her have made her family feel like the less successful branch of the Kapoor family.

Sanjay Kapoor is the younger brother of actor Anil Kapoor and film producer Boney Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor are among Maheep and Sanjay’s nieces and nephews. Shanaya Kapoor, their daughter, will soon make her acting debut in Bedhadak, a film bankrolled by Karan and helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

About Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

The trio were on the show to promote their web series, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Similar to season 1, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 follows Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari, who are well-known for their celebrity friend group, which includes superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan. While the show focuses on Maheep, Bhavana, and Neelam’s respective marriages to their respective husbands, it also focuses on Seema’s personal life. The show saw many guest appearances by celebs like Zoya Akhtar, Malaika Arora, and Bobby Deol, among others. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2, is currently streaming on OTT giant, Netflix.

