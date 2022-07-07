Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh Says He, Deepika Padukone's Mom Took Time To Warm Up To Each Other

Koffee With Karan 7 is all set to stream starting Thursday, July 7. The new season kicks off with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt seated on the iconic couch. The episode is bound to grab everyone’s attention as fans are hoping Alia would open up about her married life and her recently announced pregnancy while Ranveer talks about his life post-marriage with Deepika Padukone.

While we wait for the episode to premiere, it is revealed that Ranveer will talk about his equation with his in-laws. “I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe – white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off," he says in the episode.

Karan Johar asks him, “But are there difficult moments when it comes to adaptation?" Ranveer Singh confesses, “Yes, of course. But now we have been together for 10 years. Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika’s mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom."

In the promo, it was already revealed that Ranveer will open up about his sex playlist while Alia will bring up the discussion of ‘suhag raat’. While Ranveer and Alia kick off the new season, Koffee With Karan 7 plays host to stars such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor and more.

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 will air on Disney+ Hotstar, with new tattletale games including Koffee Bingo, and Mashed Up, along with the all-time favorite rapid-fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars. The first episode premieres on the digital streaming platform at 7 pm.

