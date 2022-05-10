Koffee With Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Unite For Karan Johar's KWK Couch? Here's What We Know

Filmmaker Karan Johar is returning with Koffee With Karan 7. Since his announcement, fans have been speculating about the stars who will grace the famous KWK couches. While it was previously reported that Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have been roped in for an episode, a new report claims that Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will be coming together on the show.

Sara and Janvhi are good friends off-camera. The actors have travelled together and have also appeared together on Ranveer Singh’s game show The Big Picture last year. If they do end up coming on the show together, this will mark their first joint appearance in Koffee With Karan.

“In one of the early episodes, the two young actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be making an appearance together. The two have been holidaying and posting ample hangout videos on social media and it’s this chemistry that KjO and the team are looking to explore in this fun-filled episode. This episode will air sometime in June 2022," a source told Pinkivlla. Previously, Sara appeared on the show with her dad Saif Ali Khan while Janvhi made her way with half-brother Arjun Kapoor.

With the news of KWK returning, speculations are doing the rounds that the new season could likely feature Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. While Karan is yet to reveal the guest list, he did confirm that he has begun filming for it.

He took to Instagram and shared pictures from the sets of the show. “Started season 7 of #koffeewithkaran … it’s been 18 years since I first started this show … I can’t believe I have been Brewing this Kuppa for so long ! Thank you for all the love! Watch this space for details!" he said, sharing a picture from the sets.

Besides Koffee With Karan, KJo has also been busy with his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

