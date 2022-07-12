Koffee With Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan Wants To Date Vijay Deverakonda, Asks Janhvi Kapoor If She Likes Him

It’s official! The second episode of Koffee With Karan 7 will feature Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor together. This would mark the actresses’ first joint appearance on the show. While the show’s first trailer had already hinted that Sara will open up about an ex, the episode teaser offers more.

The video, shared by Karan Johar on Instagram, begins with Karan asking Sara and Janhvi about the inception of their friendship. “So many people have actually told us this that you’ll bring out an obscene side to each other," Janhvi explains in the video.

Advertisement

Karan then prompts Sara to name an actor she wants to date, seemingly poking fun at the time she confessed she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan. The actress this time refused to name a star. However, upon much insisting from Karan, Sara names Liger star Vijay Deverakonda. Her answer leaves Janhvi in splits. When Karan points out that Janhvi is seen with Vijay, Sara asks her, “Do you like Vijay?" The video also brings back the moment when Sara talks about her ex before the ladies dive into a rapid-fire game.

Sharing the promo, Karan wrote, “Two of my favourite girls at their unfiltered best! Get ready for episode 2 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar!"

Advertisement

The first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. During the episode, Ranveer and Alia opened up about their respective marriages. While Ranveer spoke about his relationship with Deepika Padukone and her family, Alia shared details of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

Into its seventh season, Koffee With Karan retired from television to debut on the OTT platform. This marks the first season of the long-running talk show to have directly debuted on the OTT platform.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.