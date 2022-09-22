Koffee With Karan 7: Shah Rukh Khan Sneakily Flirts With Gauri and Reminds Us He's King of Romance

Koffee With Karan 7: Shah Rukh Khan may have not appeared on Koffee With Karan this year. However, Gauri Khan made him a part of the latest KWK episode via a phone call. The interior designer was participating in the game rounds with her girlfriends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. As per the Koffee With Karan tradition this year, Karan Johar asked the trio to make calls to celebrities in the industry and ask them to say ‘Hey Karan, it’s me.’

Gauri did not think twice before dialing Shah Rukh’s number. King Khan got on the call with her and won her six points with his simple, “Hi Karan, how are you?" Soon after SRK’s statement, an excited Karan informed Shah Rukh that he helped his wife win six points on the show.

“Very happy to speak to you. You just earned your wife six points." Shah Rukh smoothly replied, “Ji Gauri, humare saath rahoge toh aise hi points milenge (If you stay with me, you’ll keep winning points like this)." His reply left Gauri smiling.

While she won the points, the round was won by Maheep Kapoor. Nevertheless, Gauri also took home the Koffee hamper for her honest answers about Aryan, Suhana and Shah Rukh.

During the episode, Gauri confessed that being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife has adversely impacted her. “When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time," she said.

It was also revealed on the show that during the pandemic, Gauri was the only earning family member of the house and that received her praises from her chattered accountant.

