Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi Confirms He is Single Amid Dating Rumours With Navya Nanda

Phone Bhoot actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be the latest guests of Koffee With Karan 7. The promo shared recently showed the co-stars having a lot of fun on the couch. As usual, the host Karan Johar did not forget to ask the young men about their dating lives. Both Siddhant and Ishaan shared they are single and the former announced, “I am very single." He then added, “I am so single that ‘mere saath ghumte-ghumte yeh bhi single ho gaya’ (I am so single that Ishaan has also become single by hanging out with me)."

Earlier, there were rumours that Siddhant Chaturvedi is dating Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Siddhant’s confirmation seems to have put an end to the rumours.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HgxIZRLalm0" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Recently, Navya and Siddhant made headlines after their videos from Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash went viral. Though the duo didn’t enter the venue together, they were seen spending time with each other inside. Their dancing video with Shah Rukh Khan went viral from the party. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, was said to be in a relationship with Ananya Panday.

In one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan that featured Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda, Karan asked the Liger actress about Ishaan and said that they dated but later broke up.

Meanwhile, the promo shared today begins with KJo asking Katrina Kaif about Alia Bhatt’s ‘no suhaagraat’ comment. While the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress had said, “There is no such thing as suhagraat. You are tired," Katrina gave a savage reply and said, “Maybe it can be suhaag-din". Not just this, but when asked about the Instagram account she visits for ‘thirst trap’, Katrina mentioned that she visits Ranveer Singh’s page.

Meanwhile, Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan are all set to share the screen for Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here