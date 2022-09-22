Koffee With Karan 7: Suhana Khan Reveals Gauri's 'Bad Habit' That Even AbRam Has Complained About It

Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan was in for a surprise when her daughter Suhana Khan sent a special audio message for her on Koffee With Karan 7. The interior designer, who is also the wife of Shah Rukh Khan, was joined by her close friends Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor in the episode. While Suhana couldn’t reveal her face due to a contract, probably owing to her debut project The Archies, she did not shy away from revealing secrets about her mom during the audio surprise.

The youngster revealed a bunch of things, including a habit of Gauri that she finds ‘annoying.’ She said, “My mum has this really bad habit of revealing secrets by accident. Unless you tell her about 500 times that this is the most confidential piece of information, she will accidentally spill it. So we all have to tell her a million times."

“This one time, I was on a phone with her and I was telling her ‘Promise me you’re not going to say anything to anyone.’ And AbRam was behind her and he was just like, ‘No, she’s going to tell. She tells all my secrets to all her friends.’ I am like he’s 9 and he’s picked up on it. That’s a really annoying thing that she does and I feel like I have got this habit from her but I am not as bad as her," she recalled.

Suhana also revealed that Gauri isn’t strict but she is kind of a ‘momager.’ “She wants to see everything before everybody else can see it. So sometimes I am like, ‘Let me just post one picture without showing you first’. But then I always send it to her because I know she’s always right," she said.

The Archies star also went on to reveal that Gauri doesn’t like interacting with strangers during her international trips so she pretends as though she doesn’t know English. “She’ll be walking on the streets of London or New York and someone will ask her for directions and she will pretend like she can’t speak English because she doesn’t want to talk to people. So she’ll walk off," Suhana said, leaving Gauri in splits.

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also marks Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s acting debut.

