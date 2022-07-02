Koffee With Karan 7 Trailer: Sara Ali Khan Roasts Her Ex; Janhvi Kapoor Says 'I'm Loving This Show'

The trailer of Koffee With Karan 7 has finally been released and it has confirmed the new season’s guest list. The trailer has revealed that Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be gracing the iconic couch this year.

The new promo has also teased that everything from marriage, exes and sex will be discussed on the show this year. From Ranveer talking about his sex playlist to Sara and Janhvi talking about their exes, it seems like the new season is going to get juicy! Karan shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “It’s edgy? It’s spicy? It’s playful? It’s all of the above - catch a sneak peek into some of the guests making this season the hottest one ever!"

Watch the trailer below:

Advertisement

Reacting to the trailer, Anil said, “Superbbbb… Mind-blowing…. Trailer 🔥🔥🔥🔥 dhina din dha." Karan Johar is said to open each episode with a monologue on current events and trending conversations, belting the naughty and nice while introducing his guests. Along with its signature rapid-fire segment, new additions like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more will also be introduced, bringing viewers closer to their favourite stars.

Speaking about KWK 7, Karan said in a press statement, “I’m excited to be back with Koffee With Karan, for an all-new season, keeping up the promise of being the personal celebrity hotspot for over 18 years. This will be a season of all-out candor for a galaxy of stars where there are no brakes to pull. If you want to catch the conversations before they become the next day’s headlines, Disney+ Hotstar is your go-to destination every Thursday."

This year, Koffee With Karan is skipping the television and heading directly to the OTT platform. Koffee With Karan Season 7 will release on Disney+ Hotstar and will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.