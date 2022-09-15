KWK 7: Varun Dhawan Says Arjun Kapoor Slides into People's DMs, Anil Kapoor Jokes 'Break Up Hojayega'

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 was graced by Jugjugg Jeeyo co-stars Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Besides talking about their films and married lives, the actor-duo pulled off some hilarious stunts on the show and revealed some juicy secrets about their industry friends. The camaraderie between the co-stars, Varun’s quirkiness, and Anil Kapoor’s unmatchable energy were some of the highlights of the episode.

Arjun Kapoor, too, made his presence felt despite not being on our screens. During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Varun who will get arrested for committing the following crimes- gossiping and flirting. Varun chooses Arjun Kapoor for both questions. This shocked KJo who further asked him whether Arjun flirts to which Varun replies that he does it sometimes, it isn’t wrong. KJo then asks whether the Ek Villain 2 actor is sliding into people’s DMs and Varun reveals he does that “once in a while." To this, Anil Kapoor quips, “uska breakup ho jayega" but Varun reassures him that won’t happen.

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor is dating Malaika Arora.

Meanwhile, KJo also asked who will be arrested for choosing the wrong scripts and Varun once again said Arjun’s name. After pulling his legs, Varun later says that he loves Arjun and compliments him.

During the episode, Varun also revealed whose Instagram handles he loves and showered compliments on Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. Anil Kapoor grooved on some of the popular Bollywood songs.

The seventh season of Koffee With Karan has already aired eleven episodes. The first episode was graced by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. This season also had several guests such as Katrina Kaif, Ishan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

