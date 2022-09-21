Koffee With Karan 7: Where and How To Watch New Episode of Karan Johar's Show

Koffee With Kan 7: It’s time to take out yet another cup of coffee for it Koffee With Karan night! The new season began in July and several stars have already appeared on the show. These include Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

From bedroom secrets to gossip on sets, link-ups, and break-ups, and even divorce made headlines throughout the season. After all, fans were hoping that Samantha would finally open up about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani spilling the beans on their relationship.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

While these episodes have fans hooked to the show, fans are also looking forwards to more episodes. Treating them with a new episode at midnight, Karan will drop the episode featuring the gorgeous Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhawna Panday. The episode has already created much buzz among fans. The teaser revealed that the discussion of Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, and Chunky Panday will be making headlines. It is likely that they would also talk about their respective daughters, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday.

So where can you watch Koffee With Karan 7 episode?

This year, Karan Johar has given television a skip and took his scandalous show to the OTT platform. So, whether it is the KWK episode with Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhawna Panday or the previous episodes featuring Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal, all episodes are available on the OTT.

Advertisement

But where and how to stream Koffee With Karan 7 episode? Well, you can watch them all on Disney+ Hotstar. New episodes drop at midnight every Thursday on the digital streaming platform.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here