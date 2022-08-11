Koffee With Karan: Arjun Kapoor Talks About Tough Phase In His Career, Says 'I Let My Films Down'

Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra in 2012. He later starred in several films including 2 States and Gunday among others. However, Arjun, who graced the recent episode of Koffee With Karan season seven, talked about how he presented himself in ‘best way possible’ for his debut movie but later faced a tough phase. The actor shared how he thinks that he had let his audience and his films down in the past. He also talked about his ‘lazy’ image in public and mentioned that it was also because he joined social media much later.

“I made my debut as a grey-shaded actor. After Ishqzaade, I did 2 States, Gunday. I presented myself in the best way possible and along with all my producers and the way I was showcased. I think I set a standard and the audience accepted me and had an expectation," Arjun Kapoor said.

“I think I let myself down, I let the audience, I let my films down. I wasn’t able to keep up those high standards that I had only set. And somewhere that showed an attitude or a feeling to the outer audience that I am lazy, I am laidback, I don’t care, I am not bothered or I am not capable enough to present myself in the best way possible and I think it was also the time of transition where social media became more relevant. I was not on social media in my most successful phase- my first four years. I only came on a bit later," the actor added.

The Ek Villain Returns actor also talked about social media trolling when his films did not work well at the box office. He also mentioned that he does not want to pay attention to trolls but rather would want to work upon himself. “I don’t want to listen to the trolls and I want to continue to get respect from my audience. Me putting myself out there was a way of telling them - listen I am working towards it," he said.

