Koffee With Karan Is Back; Rubina Dilaik and Rajiv Adatia Confirmed For Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan is returning soon and it has now been officially confirmed. After Karan Johar mentioned that the show will ‘not be returning’, he has now specified that the show is not returning on television but will soon stream on OTT. On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to social media and shared that Koffee With Karan will be back soon on Disney+ Hotstar. He also assured fans that the show will have some deep conversations about love and loss.

Rubina Dilaik and Raji Adatia have been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi," Rubina said in a statement mentioned by the news agency IANS. Apart from Rubina and Rajiv, actress Chetna Pande is also all set to participate in Rohit Shetty’s show.

Kartik Aaryan has finally opened up about his fallout with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, the actor was asked if an incident like this can affect him since he has no background in the film industry. To this, Kartik Aaryan said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now)."

Rupali Ganguly has been shooting for both, her popular television show ‘Anupamaa’ and its prequel web series ‘Anupama- Namaste America’ simultaneously. In an exclusive interview with News18.com, the actress talked about the same and mentioned that it was a bit challenging for her to keep juggling the shoots of two shows. The 45-year-old actress, who plays a much younger self in the prequel also added that the transition in her look was the most challenging part.

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar has landed into legal trouble just a few days ahead of its release. As reported by livelaw.in, a plea has been filed against the movie in Delhi High Court against a scene in its trailer. The plea has been filed by an NGO named Youth Against Crime through Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak over the depiction of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer.

