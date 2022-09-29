Koffee with Karan: Karan Johar's Celebrity Chat Show Will Return With Season 8 Next Year

All Koffee with Karan fans out there, the show is all set to make a comeback next year. In the finale episode, Karan announced it and said that he will soon return with a new set of guests and amazing combinations. The recently concluded season saw Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor among others.

“I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new collaboration, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo. In addition to yet another exciting season of my beloved show, Koffee With Karan (Season 8), happy to announce an all-new Dharma Production series, Showtime, which will lift the curtain on India’s entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets.", the director-producer said.

Koffee with Karan arguably remains one of the most sought-after reality tv shows in India–the number of Bollywood celebrities turned up for it is proof. Acclaimed celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Mahesh Bhatt have graced the ‘Koffee couch’ with their presence.

The final episode of Koffee with Karan (Season 7) was, however, different from the rest. Popular comedians and social media celebrities such as Tanmay Bhatt, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Niharika NM, performed jury duties and asked Johar some questions. One of the highlights of the episode was when Johar revealed his struggle with finding the right clothes for funerals and corporate meetings. It is safe to state that the 50-year-old director-producer has one of the most flamboyant wardrobes in tinsel town.

