Koffee With Karan: Did KJo Just Confirm Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Date, Venue?

Karan Johar has seemingly dropped a major hint about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s rumoured wedding. In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Kiara spilled the beans on her marriage plans. Kiara and Sidharth are dating each other.

When asked if she was ready for marriage, Kiara said, “I have always believed in the institution of marriage because I have seen a beautiful marriage at home. So it is definitely something I do see in my life, but I’m not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today."

Karan also went on to ask if him and Kiara’s ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star Shahid Kapoor would be invited to her wedding. The actress immediately confirmed that they would definitely be invited.

“We’ll get the location and dates by the end of the episode. She’ll be like, ‘It’s happening in Vienne in December,'" Karan teasingly told Kiara. He added, “Well, whoever you marry, we hope you marry who we think you are marrying, but we will be invited, won’t we?" To this, Kiara said, “Of course, you all will be."

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra seemingly confirmed that he’s in a relationship with his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani as he made an appearance on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan, along with Vicky Kaushal.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship ever since they co-starred in acclaimed film Shershaah. A few months back, rumours were rife that the duo parted ways after dating for a few years. However, Sidharth soon appeared to dispel the rumours as he attended Kiara’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening in Mumbai. He even hugged her as they were clicked together at the screening venue. They even celebrated Kiara’s birthday together in Dubai with her family.

Talking to Navbharat Times about the stories surrounding her personal life, Kiara earlier said, “I had already decided that I will never speak about my personal life, and I have never commented on it. People can assume what they want, I will never confirm or deny because that is the only place in my life which is personal and private."

