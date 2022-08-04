Koffee With Karan: Not Kareena But This Actor Was Aamir Khan's 1st Choice for Laal Singh Chaddha

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Aamir Khan made a shocking revelation that Kareena Kapoor was not his first choice for the role of Rupa D’Souza in Laal Singh Chaddha.

In less than nine days, Aamir Khan will return to the big screen after four long years with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, stars Aamir in the titular role while Kareena Kapoor plays his lady love. However, Aamir revealed that he was earlier looking to cast a younger actress opposite him.

When Karan asked him about Kareena not being his first choice, Aamir said, “No, because we were actually thinking about age group. Both the characters have a journey from 18 to 50 years of life. Initially, we thought that the lesser the de-aging the better. And only I should de-age. So we were looking in the age group of 25. So that the actress can look younger and older."

Aamir further recalled that a casting director mentioned “some new actress" to them. “He showed us her video. Kareena was in that ad too. We were looking at video for someone else. Advait (Chandan) and I were watching the video."

When Karan asked about the “newbie" actress, Aamir said, “That’s not important." The superstar then added, “That girl also was very good. No doubt about it. But when we saw Kareena in that, we were lost in Kareena."

Now if rumours are to be believed, this “newbie" actress was former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. How do we know? Well, as soon as the episode was released, Diet Sabya, the all-knowing fashion police that watches over the Indian fashion industry, shared a Story on its Instagram, revealing Kareena had featured in a jewellery store ad with Manushi Chhillar who marked her debut with ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ starring Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by filmmaker Advait Chandan. It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film will hit the theatres on August 11.

