Koffee With Karan: Rapid-Fire Round Hamper Contains These Extravagant Gifts

Karan Johar is one of the most beloved filmmakers of the country. The 50-year-old has won many hearts with his quintessential Bollywood Rom-Coms. However, it is Karan Johar’s hit talk-show, Koffee With Karan, that has endeared him to the masses. Bollywood buffs love Koffee With Karan as it offers spicy revelations and juicy gossip about their favourite celebrities. In the seventh season of Koffee With Karan, the Rapid Fire round has generated tremendous buzz on social media.

This is because fans have always been intrigued about the coveted Rapid-fire round hamper. The extravagant hamper is given to the person who wins the Rapid Fire round on the show.

If reports are to be believed, the hamper contains goodies worth lakhs. Popular Instagram page Diet Sabya has revealed the contents of the luxurious hamper. According to Diet Sabya, the hamper has gifts like Tyaani jewellery, Versace coasters, coffee maker, imported chocolates, Marshall Action II speakers, iPhone 13 and many other expensive items.

The seventh season of the immensely popular show started streaming on July 7 on Disney+Hotstar. Lead actors of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt graced the show in the first episode.

After Alia and Ranveer, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were the next guests on the show. Last week, superstar Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu featured in a terrific episode of Koffee With Karan. Akshay and Samantha’s episode was loved by the audience as it provided a heady cocktail of gossip, innuendos and puns. Recently, Karan Johar released an engrossing teaser of the upcoming episode of the show and revealed that Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda will be the next guests on the show.

It is worth noting that Vijay and Ananya will star in the much-awaited sports drama Liger. Therefore, fans are excited to see both of them on Koffee With Karan.

