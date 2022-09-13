Koffee With Karan Season 7: Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, KJo Groove to Jugjugg Jeeyo, Watch

As fans patiently are waiting for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, host Karan Johar dropped another new Instagram reel featuring Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The trio shook their leg to the title track of the latest film JugJugg Jeeyo. In the video, Karan started grooving, followed by Anil and Varun. In the last few frames, the Mr India actor stole the show by dancing on his own steps while the filmmaker can be seen having a good laugh.

For the day, Karan was seen sporting a black suit with miniature red car prints on it. Anil Kapoor looked dapper in an all-black suit while the Kalank actor opted to go for red and can be seen wearing a red suit including a red tie paired with black shoes.

“May this duo be forever young…I mean JugJugg Jeeyo! Koffee With Karan S7 all-new episode with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan drops tomorrow at midnight 12 am only on Disneyplus Hotstar," Karan wrote in the caption.

Anil and Varun recently appeared in the film JugJugg Jeeyo, which also features Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani among others. It talks about infidelity in marriage and divorce.

On Monday, the trailer of the episode was unveiled by the makers. In the promo, both actors can be seen being candid on the ‘Koffee Couch’. When Karan asked about the three things that make Anil Kapoor feel younger, the Nayak actor had some juicy reply and said just one thing i.e sex. The answer left both Varun and Karan in shock. Later, Anil Kapoor added, “This is all scripted."

Watch the trailer here:

The chat show has already aired 10 episodes. The season began with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and in the latest episode, the couch was graced by Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khatter.

