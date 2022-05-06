Koffee With Karan Season 7 To Feature Pushpa Stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna; Deets Inside

On Wednesday, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar sent the internet into a tizzy by announcing that “Koffee With Karan will not be returning," only to later give his announcement a dramatic ending by revealing that the new season of his talk show “will not be returning on TV" but on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Now, it is being reported that the upcoming season of the talk show will feature some prominent stars from the south film industry. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the upcoming talk show will see Telugu stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna answering some interesting questions fielded by Johar.

The report quoted a source close to the show and mentioned that the team has already reached out to Allu Arjun and Mandanna for the chat show and they are “super excited about it." Both the stars worked together in the recent Telugu movie Pushpa, which was a blockbuster. The pan-India movie certainly increased Allu Arjun’s reach; while Mandanna has already shot for her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra. The 26-year-old actress will be starring in Mission Majnu. Mandanna will also be seen working with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye and Ranbir Kapoor in another movie that is under production.

According to the entertainment portal, the upcoming season of Koffee with Karan will include episodes featuring some big Tollywood celebrities. This only goes to show how south cinema is one of the biggest markets now delivering some of the record-breaking box office collections. Quoting a source close to the development of the show, Pinkvilla mentioned, “The makers have kept it well balanced to attract South audiences. Viewers will be amazed by the guest list of this season."

In a statement shared by the filmmaker on Instagram, Karan had mentioned that Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The statement also added that the movie star will be returning to the couch to spill some secrets, and put rest to certain rumours.

It has not been revealed when the show will begin streaming.

