Koffee With Karan: Shahid Made Kiara Wait for 8 Hrs on Kabir Singh’s Sets; Reason Will Leave You Shocked!

Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are set to be featured in Karan Johar’s much-talked-about chat show Koffee With Karan. Their fans are super excited for the new episode and to see their favourite celebrities getting candid and honest on the ‘Koffee’ couch with some fun and gossip elements. Recently, the makers of the show dropped an intriguing promo and gave glimpses of the show’s new Kiara-Shahid episode.

During the chat show, Kiara Advani revealed that her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor made her wait for as many as eight hours on the sets of Kabir Singh. The reason why the Jab We Met actor made her wait for such a long time during the film’s shoot. Kiara made this confession during the Bingo game on Koffee With Karan. “It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene," said Kiara.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/W5flwObQW5M" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Speaking of Kiara, her boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra appeared on the show with Vicky Kaushal. Karan Johar is also known for manifesting many Bollywood love stories on the couch of Koffee With Karan. While some are married or dating, others are still figuring out their status. Interestingly, in the previous episode of KWK 7, the popular filmmaker strikes again after his episode with Sidharth Malhotra. After much prodding by the host Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, the last episode of Koffee With Karan, indirectly confessed that he was indeed dating Kiara Advani.

The upcoming episode is expected to feature Kiara opening up about her relationship with Sidharth. Karan confirmed that they were dating when Sidharth appeared on the show. In the teaser released earlier this week, Shahid seemingly confirmed that Kiara and Sidharth might be getting married later this year.

Advertisement

“Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year, and it’s not a movie," says Shahid in the clip. Shahid also says that Kiara and Sidharth look “beautiful" together. “They are such a good-looking couple." To this, Karan adds, “Bachche kamaal ke honge (Their kids will be gorgeous)."

In a portion from the episode shown for Sidharth in the previous episode, Kiara also dropped hints about wedding bells. “I do see that in my life. But I’m not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today," Kiara said when asked if she was ready for marriage. Following this, Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, who will be appearing with her on the upcoming episode, cheekily added, “Sounds like she is ready. 15 minutes back she was not accepting the relationship. And now she is almost confessing to the fact that she is ready."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here